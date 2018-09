Pat's Home Center donates $6,000 toward school uniforms for West Feliciana Parish students and families in need. From left, are Ricky Chapman; Jonathan Beckham, general manager of Pat's Home Center; Pat's owner Erin Vincent; West Feliciana Parish Superintendent Hollis Milton; Johnny Giammanchere, manager of the Pat's store in St. Francisville; and Rose Coats of Bains School.