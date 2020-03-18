BATON ROUGE — The Office of State Parks announced changes to the operating days at Louisiana’s state historic sites.
Effective March 2, Audubon State Historic Site in St. Francisville, Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site in St. Martinville, and Port Hudson State Historic Site on U.S. 61 between Baton Rouge and St. Francisville started operating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. The additional days allow for more opportunities for school groups and group tours to visit the sites, a news release said.
These sites join Poverty Point World Heritage Site and Rosedown Plantation State Historic Site in operating seven days a week.
Fort St. Jean Baptiste, Forts Randolph and Buhlow, and Mansfield State Historic Sites will remain operational Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Centenary State Historic Site remains operational Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All state historic sites are closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s days.
