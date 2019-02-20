Don't forget to vote
Some voters in East and West Feliciana vote Saturday for Louisiana House Districts 18 and 62. Visit www.sos.la.gov to find candidate lists, polling places and more.
Transition fair helps disabled
The Zachary Community School District, in conjunction with East Feliciana Parish, is holding its 2019 annual Transition Agency Fair from 9 a.m. to noon March 1 at the Zachary High gym. Make reservations by Friday at (225) 658-7378.
Parents of students with disabilities, regardless of age, are invited. The fair's slogan is "Supporting students with disabilities and their families in the transition to adult life."
Ducks Unlimited banquet set
The Feliciana Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is hosting its annual banquet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 28 at The Bluffs. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.ducks.org/louisiana/events/57202/st-francisville-dinner--the-bluffs or by contacting Andrew Hughes at (601) 431-9029. Tickets also will be available at the door.
Spring seminar
The LSU AgCenter Feliciana Spring Seminar Series will be held at the West Feliciana Parish Library. Both events are at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Scheduled speakers include:
Thursday, Feb. 21: "Super Plants and Other Winners for Your Landscape" by Allen Owings; "Pollinator Plants" by Jessie Hoover.
Feb. 28: "Louisiana Black Bear Conservation" by Paul Davidson; "Small Fruits for the Landscape" by Mary Helen Ferguson.
Cancer screening
Lane Cancer Center and Mary Bird Perkins–Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center are offering free prostate, skin and colorectal cancer screenings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Lane Cancer Center, 6180 Main St., Zachary. Appointments are not required. For information, call (225) 658-4587.
East Feliciana tax help
My Free Taxes, which helps anyone making less than $66,000 per year, will be available at Audubon Regional Library's Jackson branch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Mark your calendar
- Mardi Gras in Wilson is March 5. Contact Susan Guillory at (225) 629-5415.
- The 48th annual Audubon Pilgrimage is March 15-17.
- East Feliciana Parish Chamber of Commerce is March 18. Call (225) 634-7155 for information or to register.
- The 54th annual Jackson Assembly Antiques and Art Show is March 29-31.
- Tunica Hills Music Festival and Jam Session is March 30 in St. Francisville.
- Parish 2 Parish Networking Luncheon for the chambers in East and West Feliciana parishes is April 11. Contact BJ Militello at (225) 346-8343 or bjm@batonrougebbb.org.
- Lip Sync Battle is April 13 at West Feliciana Sports Park. Call (225) 784-8447 to sign up.
- The second annual Spring Fling Fun Pickleball Tournament is April 27. Contact Pat Heurtin at patheurtin@aol.com or Howard Ward at ward1594@cox.net.
- The West Feliciana High Royal Blue Club Spring Swing golf scramble is April 28. Contact Shelley Genre at (225) 635-4561 or sgenres@wfpsb.org.
- Angola's Spring Rodeo is April 27-28. Call (226) 655-2030 or visit www.angolarodeo.com for tickets.
- Color the Night, a fundraiser at Barn Hill Preserve, is May 11.
- The sixth annual Walker Percy Weekend is May 31-June 2 in St. Francisville.
- State parks in the area have many events scheduled. Check crt.state.la.us or with the parks directly for specifics.