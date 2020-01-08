The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from Dec. 1 to 30:
Dec. 2
Brooks, Carolyn: 56, 6179 Payne Road, Ethel, aggravated assault.
Dec. 3
Mack, Timothy: 26, 11319 Sensley Lane, Clinton, domestic abuse battery, cruelty to juveniles, aggravated assault with firearm, resisting an officer, battery on a police officer.
Durham, Kevin: 50, 8945 Battle Road, Ethel, aggravated assault.
Dec. 5
Ferguson Jr., Terry: 28, 2222 Motel Lane, Jackson, aggravated flight from officer, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, bench warrant, fugitive warrant.
Wisner, Michael: 46, 13724 Maple St., Norwood, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of Schedule II narcotics, prohibited acts.
Ruff, David: 37, 12079 Graham Road, St. Francisville, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of Schedule II narcotics, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Fooshe, Robert: 39, 6765 Line Road, Ethel, possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of marijuana, stop signs and yield signs, safety belt use, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV narcotics.
Collins, Brandon: 25, 3354 Pepperhouse Road, Gloster, Mississippi, proper equipment required on vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana, flight from an officer.
Dec. 6
Palmer, John: 37, 20579 Justin Drive, Denham Springs, warrant.
Revels, Joshua: 31, 482 Lemon Road, Slaughter, fugitive warrant-East Baton Rouge Parish.
Garig, Tammy Lee: 63, 5236 Noahs Lane, Jarreau, public payroll fraud, malfeasance in office, filing or maintaining false public records.
Dec. 10
Powers, Levar: 36, 2419 Johnson St., New Orleans, obscenity.
Dec. 12
Wells, Avery: 31, 1230 Sycamore St., Jackson, domestic abuse battery.
Dec. 14
Bethley, Myron: 35, 1627 William Haynes Road, Clinton, criminal trespass.
Dec. 15
Thompson, Marvin: 37, 515 Liberty Road, Gloster, Mississippi, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
Rivet, Walter: 62, 12103 Cline Drive, Baker, fugitive warrant.
Dec. 16
White, Kemeko: 34, 7317 Tommy James Lane, Jackson, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Wilson, Corey: 34, 2123 Hatfield Lane, Jackson, domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.
Dec. 17
Williams, Sean: 24, 11363 Grant St., Wilson, domestic abuse, resisting an officer.
Wilkerson, Kwien: 21, 1931 Stick School Lane, Jackson, jumping bail.
Dec. 18
Wyre, Gerald: 43, 2569 Seventy-fourth Ave., Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, operating a vehicle while license is suspended.
Anderson, Cemontra: 22, 5818 La. 68, Jackson, bench warrant.
Dec. 21
Scott, Lee Edward: 56, 504 Charleston Apartments, Baton Rouge, remaining after being forbidden.
Guilliot Jr., Keith: 17, 18970 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, illegal use of a weapon, illegal possession of a stolen weapon.
Dec. 23
Moore, Micha: 47, 8320 North Lakeshore Road, Ethel, simple assault, resisting an officer.
Dec. 24
Webb, Eric: 50, 10422 Carolina St., Wilson, driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license.
Williams, Debra: 1657 N. Thirty-eighth St., Baton Rouge, aggravated assault.
Dec. 25
Vessell, Keshuana: 3300 Franklin St., Jackson, remaining on premises after being forbidden.
Dec. 26
Lindsay, Brian: 39, 5542 Rollins Road, Zachary, flight from an officer, illuminating devices required, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II, proof of insurance, speeding.
Dec. 27
Martin, Marcus: 27, 5089 Cumberland Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrant.
Dec. 29
Clark, Jessie: 57, 3352 Race St., Jackson, simple criminal damage to property, simple assault, disturbing the peace.
Dec. 30
Boitnot, Mark: 44, 8157 Odeal Williams Lane, Ethel, domestic abuse battery.
Mack, Marcus: 34, 5157 La. 19, Lot 5, Zachary, fugitive.