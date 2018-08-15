Rhonda Covington, public defender for East and West Feliciana parishes, spoke at the monthly meeting of the Jackson Lions Club on Aug. 9.
Covington travels to other countries with Foundation Missions, which tries to spread the word of God and improve eye care.
Throughout her talk, she mentioned how important the Lions Clubs are to her mission. Lions Clubs International was founded in 1917, and in 1925, Helen Keller challenged Lions to become the “Knights of the Blind.” The Lions accepted her challenge and helping with eye sight is its number one goal. Members have worked on projects designed to prevent blindness, restore eyesight and improve eye sight.
Covington's presentation showed procedure she uses in receiving used eye glasses from the Lions and getting them ready to bring to other countries.
She also showed pictures of the procedure for fitting an individual with a pair of glasses, answering many questions about the work.
Covington is collecting glasses for a trip to Ecuador, and she feels the glasses will have a great impact in that area. The Jackson Lions Club is collecting used glasses, which can be left in a large box by the front door at Investar Bank.
Covington’s husband, Eddie, helps the eyeglass project and will be going to Ecuador with her. East Feliciana Public Defender Michelle Duncan, who introduced Covington to the audience, and their employee Tabitha Johnston both hope to join the Covingtons on the trip.
Pappy Robillard presented Covington with a bag and a box of glasses the Jackson Lions have collected, and David Voigt, of the East Baton Rouge Lions Club, gave her a bag of glasses collected in the Baton Rouge area.
During the business meeting, the Jackson group voted to buy glasses for two individuals over the ago of 60 that live in the Jackson area.