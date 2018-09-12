Menus are subject to change. Extra choices are on sale daily.
Thursday
East Feliciana
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, banana, juice, milk
Lunch: Breaded chicken patty, Spanish rice, seasoned lima beans, steamed broccoli, apple wedges, whole-wheat sliced bread
West Feliciana
Breakfast: Breakfast sticks, syrup, chilled pears, juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, zesty green beans, glazed carrots, applesauce, roll, milk
Friday
East Feliciana
Breakfast: Whole-grain breakfast stick, syrup, juice, milk
Lunch: Turkey tacos, whole-grain taco shell, lettuce, tomato cup, shredded cheese, salsa, baked potato rounds, chilled sliced peaches, milk
West Feliciana
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, grits, mixed fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chili dog, baked beans, tator tots, orange wedges, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, milk
Monday
East Feliciana
Breakfast: Whole-grain cereal, whole-wheat toast, jelly, canned fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Red beans with sausage, brown rice, turnip greens, Italian blend vegetables, glazed sweet potatoes, chilled pear slices, whole grain cornbread, milk choice
West Feliciana
Breakfast: Menu unavailable for the week
Lunch: Red beans, sausage ham, rice, greens, glazed sweet potatoes, pears, cornbread, milk
Tuesday
East Feliciana
Breakfast: Whole grain waffles, syrup, orange wedges, juice, milk
Lunch: Grilled chicken patty, whole wheat bun, oven baked fries, lettuce, tomato cup, pork and beans, mandarin orange sections, mayo, mustard, ketchup, milk choice
West Feliciana
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, barbecue sauce, mac and cheese, green beans, glazed carrots, mixed fruit, milk
Wednesday
East Feliciana
Breakfast: Cheese blend stick, graham crackers, canned fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti, meat sauce, romaine salad with tomato, California-blend vegetables, honeydew, garlic roll, milk
West Feliciana
Lunch: Pizza slice, dark green salad, dressing, seasoned corn, grapes, cookie, milk
Sept. 20
East Feliciana
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, canned fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, rice, glazed sweet potatoes, green beans, fruit salad, roll, milk
West Feliciana
Lunch: Barbecue chicken, potato salad, baked beans, red grapes, roll, milk