Jackson Elementary School hosted a community and family open house on Sept. 15.
Families were able to hear about their children’s progress in school and connect with several community partners. Partners in attendance included Scouts Troop 51, Capital Area Human Services, East Feliciana 4-H, East Feliciana Alumni Association, East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council, Helping in His Name Food Bank, Jackson Lions Club, Jackson Volunteer Fire Department and RKM Primary Care.
“We are proud to be a community public school, and we are grateful for our ongoing partnerships with our families and our community,” said Jackson Elementary School Principal Megan Phillips.