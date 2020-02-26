Thursday
Menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad with Italian dressing, Italian blend vegetables, white dinner roll, apple cobbler
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Tuna salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, lettuce/tomato/pickle, potato salad, orange
Exercise class/blood pressure checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Menu: March menu unavailable.
Exercise class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: March menu unavailable.
Games/Cancer Services Delivery: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: March menu unavailable.
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
March 5
Menu: March menu unavailable.
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.