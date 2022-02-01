Tell their story
Tell the Story describes itself on Facebook as “Bringing the next generation awareness to connect to their roots, heritage and culture — a generation who envisions itself as part of the story of the African American people in West Feliciana Parish.”
The group is looking to fill out names on a list from the 1929 Faithful Workers Lodge.
- L.P. Payne
- J.L. Wilson
- A.S. Patterson
- Adam Young
- C.J. Lewis
- The Rev. Y.P. Harris
- L.C. Earles Sr.
- J. Morgan
- W. Harris
- J. Leonard
- P. Lane
- N. Johnson
- Ezekiel Canty Sr.
If you know the full names or stories about these people, contact the group at www.facebook.com/tellthestory.life.
Soccer registration open
Soccer registration for 3 years old through 8th grade is open for West Feliciana Parks and Recreation. Registration deadline is Feb. 11, and the fee is $75. The season runs March 8-31 with games on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
To register, visit www.wfprec.com, click on Register.
Academy practices are:
Feb. 7, 6 p.m.
Mudbugz (3-year-olds): Field 1F
PreK to kindergarten: Field 1A
First to second grade: Field 1D
Feb. 8, 6 p.m.
Third to fourth grade: Field 2A
Fifth to eighth grade: Field 1
Coaches will let parents know the date and time of the first practice.
Coaches are needed also.
Leadership North registration open
The Leadership North program is a way to exchange viewpoints and experience with others from the area about the challenges, opportunities and issues affecting the area north of Baton Rouge. Applications for the 2022 class are being accepted. The Tuition is $700, which includes all the costs and meals. Visit https://zacharychamber.com/leadership-north/ for information on how to apply.
Event calendar starting to fill
Spring is normally full of activities in the Felicianas and announcements are being made about annual gatherings. Watch for the dates as well as any postponements and cancellations because of weather or COVID-19.
No Vibes until March
Because of uncertain weather, Vibes in the Ville set for Jan. 27 and Feb. 24 have been canceled. Vibes will return March 24.
Uncorked coming
West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce Uncorked Food and Wine Showcase has been set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 27. Sample food, wine, cocktails and liqueur from the area. Tickets $60 a person at Restaurant 1796 at The Myrtles. Purchase at https://bit.ly/Uncorked22
Jam sessions and festival to be held in March
The sixth Tunica Hills Music Fest and Jam has been approved for March 25-26. A new arrangement and stages are planned. More food vendors will be on hand, starting on Friday as well as Saturday. Attendees are invited to bring instruments and join jam sessions. Music is expected to last until the wee hours of Sunday morning. Bring chairs, coolers (adult beverages allowed) and your family.
Clinton market coming up
Clinton Community Market begins at 8 a.m. Feb. 5 at the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse on St. Helena Street. Vendors will offer a variety of goods, which include handcrafted jewelry, handmade soaps and candles, artwork, handcrafted wooden bowls as well as furniture, fresh produce, baked goods and collectibles. The Cruisin to Clinton car show will be held. Future markets are planned for March 5, April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and 19, and Dec. 3 and 17.
Save the date
June 11: "The Day the War Stopped" re-enactment will start 8 a.m. in St. Francisville. Visit https://tinyurl.com/yc2hnbfk.