Thursday

Menu: Easter Special — Roast pork with gravy, cabbage, candied sweet potatoes, white dinner roll, coconut bar 

Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Friday

Closed for Good Friday

Monday

Menu: Smothered chicken, carrots, mashed potatoes, whole-wheat bread, fudge snack cake 

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Sausage and pinto beans with rice, steamed spinach, coleslaw, cornbread, fruit punch 

Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Tuna salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, lettuce/tomato/pickle, carrot pineapple salad, pickled beets, fruit 

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

April 25

Menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans with peppers, salad with dressing, dinner roll, apple cobbler 

Southern University Ag Center: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

