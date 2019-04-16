Thursday
Menu: Easter Special — Roast pork with gravy, cabbage, candied sweet potatoes, white dinner roll, coconut bar
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Friday
Closed for Good Friday
Monday
Menu: Smothered chicken, carrots, mashed potatoes, whole-wheat bread, fudge snack cake
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Sausage and pinto beans with rice, steamed spinach, coleslaw, cornbread, fruit punch
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Tuna salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, lettuce/tomato/pickle, carrot pineapple salad, pickled beets, fruit
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
April 25
Menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans with peppers, salad with dressing, dinner roll, apple cobbler
Southern University Ag Center: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.