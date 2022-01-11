Celebrate the legacy of MLK
The East Feliciana Minister’s Conference will hold a virtual Rev. Martin Luther King Day Celebration at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17. Visit the group’s Facebook www.facebook.com/THEEFMC/ page for login information.
Learn how to eat with diabetes
A Dining with Diabetes series starts Jan. 25. The lineup is:
- Jan. 25, Session 1: "What is Diabetes?"
- Feb. 1, Session 2: "Carbohydrates and Sweeteners"
- Feb. 15, Session 3: "Fats and Sodium"
- Feb. 22, Session 4: "Vitamins, Minerals and Fiber"
- Follow-up reunion: Date will be announced later. The session will feature a guest speaker.
Classes begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the West Feliciana AgCenter Office, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville. Classes last 1½ to 2 hours each night. Registration ends Friday, Jan. 14.
The cost is $40 to attend the series. Call (225) 635-3614 or email lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu for information. To register and purchase the class, visit the LSU AgCenter online store at https://store.lsuagcenter.com/p-1499-dining-with-diabetes-east-and-west-feliciana-2022.aspx.
Blood drive set
Carolle Olinde is on a transplant list for a liver. Visit the Feliciana 4-H Livestock Show at the 4-H Barn in the Sports Park in St. Francisville to give blood replenishments in her name from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14-15. All donors will receive a LifeShare T-shirt. To make an appointment for Friday, visit donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/232117 and for Saturday, donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/232118.
Train to volunteer at Audubon State Historic Site
Audubon State Historic Site is offering an Audubon Volunteer Training Class from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15. The Louisiana Office of State Parks will provide instruction and opportunities on how to get involved at Audubon in things such as guided tours, collections, gardening, crafts and programs. Preregistration is required. Call (225) 635-3739 to learn more.
War of 1812 event
The Audubon State Historic Site in St. Francisville is hosting the War of 1812 School Day Program from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11. During the years of the War of 1812 a foreign invader burned the White House, the United States invaded Canada, and the sounds of cannon fire and battle could be heard in the French Quarter of New Orleans. Students will see the Age of Napoleon come to life through volunteers in reproduction uniforms and clothing of the War of 1812. Activities will include cannon firing drills, black powder musket drills and camp-life talks. Preregistration is required and the day does not include an Oakley House tour. For information, contact the park at (225) 635-3739.
Save the date
Jan. 29: 17th annual Feliciana Family and Friends Mardi Gras Parade. It starts at noon in downtown Clinton. Bring lawn chairs. Lineup is at East Feliciana Middle. Vendors are welcome for a fee. For information, visit www.facebook.com/Feliciana-Family-Friends-194181847266539 to see a list of names and numbers to contact.
June 11: "The Day the War Stopped" re-enactment will start 8 a.m. in St. Francisville.