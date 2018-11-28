Two roads — The Ferguson Brothers
"Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—, I took the one less traveled by and that has made all the difference." — Robert Frost
After successful high school careers as West Feliciana Saints, Jazz and Jaylon Ferguson followed different roads to end up at two different schools in North Louisiana. Upon reaching their current college destinations, what they have accomplished has become epic.
The younger Jazz Ferguson started his career by taking scenic highway south to LSU, where he started his college career as a Tiger. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound wide receiver spent two years there, learning some hard life lessons that necessitated a change in scenery and environment. He took to the road again and headed west on Interstate 10, then north on Interstate 49 to Natchitoches to play football for the Northwestern State Demons. Jazz Ferguson’s first year with the Demons (2017) saw him take a redshirt where he worked on his academics, practiced and had to spend Saturdays watching his new teammates compete on the gridiron.
The 2018 football season saw Jazz Ferguson gain patience and maturity from his travels. His efforts paid huge dividends for himself and the Demons. Jazz Ferguson recorded 66 catches for 1,111 yards with 13 touchdowns. He averaged over 16.9 yards per catch and 101.5 yards receiving per game, and he had 138 yards receiving against Sam Houston State. His receiving efforts led the Southland Conference and put him in the top 10 nationally. On Nov. 20, Jazz Ferguson was named the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He is only a junior, and Demons fans are excited to see what he can accomplish for an encore prior to hitting the road again.
Brother Jaylon’s road went north on Scenic Highway, wound through Mississippi to North Louisiana and Interstate 20 west to Ruston, where he plays for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. After redshirting his freshman year in 2014, Jaylon Ferguson has rewritten the record books at Louisiana Tech by using his 6-foot-5, 269-pound frame to transform himself into “Sack Daddy.” He was named a Freshman All American by two organizations, was second team All Louisiana and All-Conference USA honorable mention.
During his sophomore and junior years, he earned First-Team All-Louisiana and First Team All-Conference USA honors.
Jaylon Ferguson was projected to be a third-round pick after his junior year but elected to return to Louisiana Tech to earn his degree, which he received on Nov. 23, and pursue more sacks. After piling up 27.5 sacks over his first three years, one would have expected his production to drop as teams deployed multiple blockers to contain “Sack Daddy.” Undaunted, his senior year saw Ferguson record 15 sacks during the regular season to break his own single season sack record in Conference USA. He also broke the Conference USA career sack records (previously 36) by recording a four-year total of 42 sacks. Walter Johnson’s single season and career sack records at Louisiana Tech also fell to Ferguson in 2018.
Nationally, his career sacks total places him second on the all-time list with the potential to break the college record in Louisiana Tech’s bowl game. Jaylon's accomplishments on this leg of his journey have included obtaining his college degree, leading his team to a 7-5 regular season record in 2018, serving as a team captain and participating in four bowl games.
Jaylon’s near future will take him to many destinations as he prepares for the NFL draft and the opportunity to play football on Sundays. Though he took different roads at the start of his individual journey, with a great senior season in 2019, little brother Jazz may take a similar road to the NFL.