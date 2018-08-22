Troop 51, sponsored by Jackson United Methodist Church, traveled to Bissett, Manitoba, for a high-adventure canoe trip in June.
Each day was an adventure and brought different difficulties that the Scouts had to navigate, a news release said. After being dropped off in the wilderness via float plane, they were on their own for nine days and had to do everything, including cooking, setting up camp, cleaning and fishing. Some days were harder than others, and the Scouts learned to work together to get through the tough days. The treks were tough, the mosquitoes were vicious, and the moose-muck was horrendous.
In 2019, Troop 51 will head back to Camp Daniel Boone in North Carolina, and boys between the ages of 11-18 who like to camp, fish, hike, canoe and have fun can join the group from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays at the Jackson Civic Center.