West Feliciana basketball registration open
West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation is open for registration for basketball for ages 5-12. Deadline is Dec. 3 and the fee is $75. Games are from Jan. 8 to Feb. 12.
Academy practices are:
Boys 7-9: 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at the West Feliciana Middle gym
Boys 10-12: 6 p.m., Nov. 30 at the West Feliciana Middle gym
Everyone 5-6: 6 p.m., Dec. 1, Bains gym
Girls 7-12: 6 p.m., Dec. 2, West Feliciana Middle gym
To register, visit www.wfprec.com and click “register now.”
Thanksgiving garbage pickup schedule for East Feliciana
In East Feliciana Parish, Waste Pro will not run routes Nov. 25. For those who receive garbage collection twice a week, the day will be skipped. For customers who receive weekly collection for garbage or recycling, the service will run one day behind the rest of the week.
Lunch returns to Council on Aging
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has reopened and is serving lunch Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. to seniors age 60 and up. Call (225) 683-9862 before noon the day before you plan to attend lunch. Activities are returning also. Watch for schedules.
Transportation is provided to all residents of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Free transportation also is provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.
Pick up fun at the library
The Audubon Regional Library is offering grab-and-go crafts for children at all three branches, all through Nov. 30.
Clinton
Turkey Clothespin Grab and Go
Coloring and activity pages
Jackson
Turkey Craft Grab and Go
Coloring and activity pages
St. Helena
Thankful Turkeys Grab and Go
Thanksgiving placement and activity sheets
Needle art group to meet at library
The West Feliciana Parish library is relaunching Needles, Hooks, and Books for adults at 2 p.m. every Wednesday. Anyone who hand sews, knits, crochets, embroiders, cross stitches or works in a portable medium can bring their works in progress. All skill levels are welcome.
Addressing issue for post office boxes
With Christmas shipping at hand, remember to use your full address. In August, the St. Francisville post office announced it would return packages that do not have the P.O. box number on them. If the company sending the item doesn’t accept P.O. Box numbers, put a slash and then the number. Examples:
Mary Jane
P.O. Box 901
St. Francisville, LA 70775
Mary Jane
9998 Commerce Dr./901
St. Francisville, LA 70775