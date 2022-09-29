On Sept. 14, Clinton Elementary School hosted a "Mastery Plus" luncheon for all students who scored at Mastery and above on at least one of their LEAP 2025 state tests in Spring 2022.
The rate at which students at Clinton Elementary scored Mastery and above increased by 5% overall and by 11% in English language arts, contributing to East Feliciana Public Schools being the top growing district statewide for students scoring Mastery and above. Scores of Mastery and above reflect full readiness for the next grade level of study.
Students participating in the luncheon included fifth graders Cayden Brown, Jamiah Dunn, Collin Floyd, Ty’shawn Lanns and Paris Self, and fourth graders Richie Coleman, Jardon Guy, Ka’ryah Keller, Dezaryia McClain, Cameron Selders and Robert Signater.