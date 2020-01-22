West and East Feliciana parishes held their annual livestock show on Saturday at the 4-H Barn in the West Feliciana Sports Park.
Students from the FFA and 4-H Clubs participated in the opening round of shows. The next stop for students is the South Central District Livestock Show on Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales.
Competitors delivered their animals to the judging area on Thursday for check-in and weigh-in.
Friday, school groups and members of the public visited the annual Mini-Farm during the day, while skill tests and a dinner were part of the evening activities.
On Saturday, dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, goats, hogs and rabbits were among the livestock judged.