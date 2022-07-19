The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury finished a routine meeting Monday without mentioning that the parish’s homeland security and emergency management director plans to resign.
Parish Manager Joseph Moreau also holds the homeland security job, but he gave two weeks' notice of his impending resignation from the latter post on July 12, a week after he came under fire from some jurors and logging interests for shutting down a logging operation on Hawsey Road because the logging company did not have a permit.
Moreau was on vacation when he came under heavy criticism.
After the jurors finished their second meeting of the month without touching on Moreau’s resignation, jury President Louis Kent said he will address a replacement when Moreau’s two weeks are up.
Kent said he has the authority to name a homeland security/emergency manager and already has someone in mind, but he declined to name the person.
In his resignation letter, Moreau, an Army National Guard veteran, said he has spent the past 30 summers either working hurricanes or deployed overseas. Moreau added that he has worked under some type of emergency declaration, either hurricanes, ice storms or coronavirus pandemic, for the past seven years.
“The director appointment is one that needs support to make it through the worst of times as well as support to make tough decisions to protect and save lives” he wrote.
“I expect to have critics of the decisions made, but, as shown during (Hurricane) Ida and currently, there are jurors who will never support me in this role and will continue to try and interfere and discredit.”
Moreau said he wants to remain as parish manager through the remainder of the jurors’ terms, which end in January 2024.
In a related matter, jury Secretary Yamesha Harris read an excerpt of a letter from forester Tom Manuel, who said he wanted to clarify that Moreau’s 2019 encounter with a logging company employee, while Moreau wore a holstered gun, was not the sole reason a logging contractor quit working in the parish. The contractor did return after the incident on Greenbrier Road, but later left the Felicianas to work in another area, Manuel said.
“In my opinion, Mr. Moreau’s actions may have been a contributing factor as to why the (contractor) chose to leave for good, but there were certainly other factors in play as well, and I don’t want to unfairly place the blame on Mr. Moreau,” Manuel wrote, referring to his comments during a July 5 meeting.
In other action, the jury:
- Agreed to support Gas District 2’s bid for three federal grants to replace its PVC gas pipes. The largest grant request is for $20.3 million to replace as many PVC lines as possible throughout the district, while two others are for $825,576 and $869,844 to replace lines on La. 19 and La. 409, respectively.
- Agreed to advertise for applicants for a seat on the Gas District 1 board of commissioner to fill the unexpired term of member Bobby Ross, who died after recently being reappointed to a new term.