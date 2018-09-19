Thursday
Menu: Ham and lima beans with rice, strawberry kiwi juice, steamed spinach, cornbread, chocolate snack cake
Devotional and blood pressure checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Chicken chef salad over salad green with dressing, fresh fruit, saltine crackers, pineapple nut cookie
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Chicken breast fillet with gravy, mashed potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, whole-wheat bread, banana snack cake
Exercise class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Sliced ham and cheese sandwich on whole-wheat bread with lettuce/tomato/pickle/mayonnaise/mustard, carrot raisin salad, applesauce cup
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Red beans and sausage with brown rice, mustard greens, beet/spinach/feta salad, cornbread, fresh fruit
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Thursday, Sept. 27
Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mayonnaise/mustard/ketchup, baked beans, cardinal citrus gelatin
Devotional and blood pressure checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.