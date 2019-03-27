It’s a family affair - The Genre Clan
Sly and the Family Stone coined it and it effectively describes the Genre softball family. Coach Shelley Genre is the head coach of the West Feliciana High School Saints softball team and also serves as the school's athletic director. Her father, J.B. “Papa G” Genre, coaches the middle school team.
After retiring from Shell Chemical in 2010, Papa G began assisting Shelley Genre with the high school and middle school teams. He took on the role of head coach of the middle school team four years ago. “He still assists me on a volunteer basis at the high school when his middle school schedule allows," Shelley Genre said.
His prior coaching experience was with his two daughters, Shelley Genre and Nicki Olinde. Shelley Genre described growing up as a "ballpark family" where their mother and father attended all of their games. Her sister played softball at Delta State University where she was inducted into their hall of fame. Olinde also helps at the high school level on a volunteer basis.
Shelley Genre said “it means the world to me" to have her father around when she's coaching. "Daddy does a tremendous job preparing softball players to enter and play at the high school level.”
Not surprisingly, the way they coach is consistent. “He uses many of the same drills that we use, and his coaching philosophy and mine are very alike,” she noted.
Consistent with the family approach for the program, on March 19, the Lady Saints put their traditional royal blue and white jerseys to the side and wore teal to raise money and cancer awareness during a game against Zachary held at the West Feliciana Park. Teammate Lauren Mendenhall is a junior fighting ovarian cancer and is in treatment at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge. The proceeds from the March 19 game and other games in the area are being played to support Mendenhall and her family.
Mendenhall received a special visit this week as LSU softball players Shelbi Sunseri and Sydney Bourg along with student coach Allie Walljasper stopped in.
On the season thus far, the Saints have seven returning starters and have shown some flashes. At the time of writing, the Lady Saints were ranked No. 17 in Class 3A. Shelley Genre noted that they have had some injuries and the junior varsity game on March 19 was canceled.
'Go Heavy or Go Home'
William LeDoux, of Slaughter Community Charter, picked up the 220-pound Division V state championship title at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Powerlifting State Championship in Alexandria on March 14-16. LeDoux’s weight total included 480 pounds on the squat, 270 pounds on the bench and 490 pounds in the deadlift for a composite total of 1,240 pounds that beat the nearest competitor by 30 pounds.
LeDoux maintains a 3.75 GPA and plays catcher for the baseball team. He has a batting average of 0.480. Coach Mike Odendahl gushes to describe LeDoux as “an asset to any sport of school activity that he is involved in and a vibrant young man who loves his family and his school.” The secret to Ledoux’s success is “he gives 110 percent in everything he does and giving up on something is not in his vocabulary,” Odendahl said.
West Feliciana Bank of St. Francisville Relays Summary
The West Feliciana Bank of St. Francisville Relays were at West Feliciana High School on March 22. First-place finishers for the West Feliciana girls were Mathilde Fox-Smith (800-meter), Kennedy London (100 hurdles and long jump), the 4x200-meter relay team, the 4x800-meter relay team and Destiny Carter (discus). The WFHS boys sole first-place finish was in the 4x100-meter relay. East Feliciana’s Richard Davis was a double winner with a first place in the long jump (21-02) and the 400-meter (50.40).
Mark your calendar for Spring “Flings” and “Swings”
On April 27, the West Feliciana Pickleball Club will host its 21st annual Spring Fling Pickleball Tournament at the West Feliciana Parish Sports Park. To date, 70 participants from Alabama, Mississippi and areas throughout Louisiana have registered. Proceeds benefit the American Liver Foundation. More information to follow.
The following day, April 28, the West Feliciana Royal Blue will cost the “Spring Swing” golf tournament. There are opportunities for hole and corporate sponsorship, four-man teams to compete and donation of silent auction items. If you are interested in playing or contributing, please contact Athletic Director Shelley Genre at genres@wfpsb.org or at (225) 635-4561 with any questions.