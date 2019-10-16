Jackson market, fest set
The first Jackson Street Market and Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. Music, food, jewelry, canned and baked goods, antiques, custom furniture and candles will be on sale. Reserve space by texting or calling (225) 247-7215 or emailing tmich33@bellsouth.net.
Harvest in the Hills set
The 10th annual Harvest in the Hills will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 10, at The Bluffs Golf & Sports Resort. The event helps support community development projects of St. Francisville Area Foundation.
It features musical performances by St. Francisville’s Fugitive Poets and Grammy Award-winning Lost Bayou Ramblers. The afternoon will feature fly-overs by WWII-era T-6 Texan trainers and a P-51 Mustang.
Visit bontempstix.com/events/Harvest-in-the-Hills-11-10-2019-51323 to see tickets and sponsorships. General admission is $75 in advance ($25 ages 11—17; children 10 and under free) or $85 at the gate. Ticket includes beer, wine and catered buffet. The site also lists various sponsorship levels, including a chance to fly in the WWII planes.
Service to honor pastor
Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 North, St. Francisville will hold a 28th Year Pastor’s Appreciation Service honoring Prophet Milton & First Lady Rose Coats at 2 p.m. Oct. 27. Guest speaker is Apostle Leroy Banks, of Open Door Fellowship Life Center
Flu shots at West Feliciana COA
Flu and pneumonia vaccinations will be given by Dr. Charlotte Bertrand at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 8, at West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville. Be sure to bring your Medicare B and private prescription insurance cards.
Sweet potatoes, pecans to support 4-H
Support the East Feliciana Parish 4-H Program by purchasing sweet potatoes and pecans. The money raised from this fundraiser will be used to purchased supplies and equipment. Sweet potatoes are Louisiana-grown potatoes will come in a 40-pound box. Pecans are Louisiana-grown and come in a variety of flavors.
Deadline to order is Tuesday. All orders must be pre-ordered and payment must be received by the deadline date. Orders must be picked up at the Old Clinton Fire Station on Nov. 13 and 14. To place an order or for information, contact the East Feliciana 4-H Office at (225) 683-3101.
Striking Down Crime
Striking Down Crime Board Chairman Chief Kenneth Stewart has made a decision to reschedule ￼the Oct. 26 Meet Those Who Serve You event. A new date will be announced soon.
Slaughter Fest is coming
The Slaughter Civic Club is having its annual Slaughter Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Town Walk near Slaughter Town Hall, La. 19.
Vendors will sell crafts and food. A game area for kids of all ages will have face painting. Other activities include a photo taken with Cheyenne Procell (World’s Miss Tourism Princess 2019), a silent auction, bands and entertainment, including Mark Mark Knaps, Beside Ourselves, Slaughter First Baptist Church Praise Team and Andrew Sanderson, a dunking booth and door prizes.
Clover support at Tractor Supply
Through Sunday, Tractor Supply Company and the National 4-H Council will have a Fall Paper Clover event. Customers can purchase a clover at the checkout or online. The donations provide scholarships for 4-H programs. The national goal is $1 million to provide scholarships for 4-H members. For information on Paper Clover, visit TractorSupply.com/4H.
Family Fun Day
Feliciana Retreat Center, 10274 La. 422, Norwood, is holding its Family Fun Day on Nov. 9. Canoes, rock wall, zip line, archer, fishing and s’mores are on the agenda. The $15 fee includes lunch and crafts. Bring fishing poles, chairs and water bottles. Reserve a spot by Nov. 2 by emailing felicianaretreat@aol.com.
Fall Health Fair coming
The West Feliciana Hospital Health Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the hospital’s campus. The event is free and open to the public. This year’s theme “Love Your Gut” is focused on educating the community on gastrointestinal health and awareness.
Attendees can enjoy free food, door prizes and free screenings, including blood tests, blood pressure, ultrasounds, colorectal cancer screenings and more. Vendors from the community and across the region will be in attendance.
Breast cancer screening set
Breast cancer screening will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury office, 12064 Marston St., Clinton. For information, call (225) 215-1234.
Ask a lawyer
Lawyers in the Library will be in Clinton at the Audubon Regional Library between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 25. This chance to ask lawyers your legal questions is free and open to the public. Call (225) 683-8753 to set up an appointment.
College choir to perform in Jackson
Centenary College Choir will be giving a free concert at Centenary State Historic Site at 4 p.m. Saturday. Bring a lawn chair. If it rains, the concert will be held at Jackson United Methodist Church.