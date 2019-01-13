A petition intending to oust Clinton Mayor Lori Ann Bell has reached 65 percent of the signatures it would need to force a recall election, according to the resident spearheading the effort.

Michael Harvey, who’s lived in the East Feliciana Parish town for the last 15 years, filed the document with the Secretary of State’s office Nov. 8.

His effort to recall Bell, whose second term has been tainted by three arrests on malfeasance counts so far, was spurred in part by Bell’s arrest in October. She and former police chief Fred Dunn are accused of illegally entering into a contract to lease four Chevrolet Tahoes for the police department.

Since then, the town has failed to produce a 2019 budget and is in the midst of a water crisis, with the Louisiana Department of Health breathing down the town’s neck about a multitude of state violations that soon could see fines imposed.

“If you had asked me a year or two ago how Mayor Bell was doing, to be honest I really didn’t want to be involved in politics and had no knowledge, but as things started coming to light I felt I needed to educate myself,” Harvey said.

The chemical sales worker said he travels almost exclusively for his job so is rarely in town day-to-day, but the consistent issues with water lines and boil advisories led him to attend the town’s October meeting.

“Seeing the mayor’s unwillingness to share information with the alderman and what had been going on with the Taylor Street well I just felt like Miss Bell no longer represented me as a voter or citizen of Clinton, Louisiana, so I decided to at least start the petition and give Clinton the opportunity to draw the line in the sand and say ‘are we going to put up with this?” Harvey said.

Secretary of State spokesman Tyler Brey said for a petition to move to the Governor, it would need verified signatures from 33.3 percent of Clinton’s registered voter base. That would be 419 people, he said.

The 2018 Legislative Session brought changes to Louisiana’s recall verbiage, reducing the percentage of voter signatures needed in larger cities. For towns the size of Clinton, though – between 1,000 and 25,000 residents – the percentage stayed the same as previously at 33.3 percent.

Brey said that once a recall petition has been filed with the Secretary of State’s office, the chairperson has 180 days to return with the required signatures to the Registrar of Voters in the parish. Harvey’s deadline will be up in May.

He said with about 270 signatures collected so far, and unresolved issues like the budget and water system lingering, he’s confident the movement will force another election.

“(The water system) didn’t just get this way, it’s infrastructure and piping, but the issue that’s on her shoulders is the upkeep of the well and its maintenance, putting money aside for it, she knew that was an issue,” Harvey said.

Harvey is listed as the petition’s chairman, but he said he’s working with two other residents to collect signatures. He’s been door-knocking and gathering names through word-of-mouth but said Saturday he will set up a tent in front of the courthouse from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for anyone they may have missed.

Bell did not respond to a request for comment on the petition Monday.