Remember, it is hurricane season
Hurricane season started last week. Be sure you have supplies and plans. Make sure your family knows those plans.
Help out the food pantries
The West Feliciana Food Pantry put out a plea on Facebook that it is "very low on food and could use donations, either monetary or nonperishable foods."
OLLI event planned
OLLI at LSU — Felicianas Chapter is holding a Lunch & Learn at noon June 15 at the West Feliciana Parish Library.
Bring a lunch and learn about the West Feliciana Parish Council on Aging from Sherrel Johnson, Arts for ALL from Ed Lanius and the West Feliciana Parish LSU AgCenter from Layne Langley.
Registration is not required, and guests — adults 50 and older — are welcome.
OLLI Membership enrollment is open for the upcoming academic year from July 1 through June 30. Enroll and pay online at https://online.lsu.edu/continuing-education/olli-lsu/ or by calling or emailing the LSU OLLI office at (225) 578-2500 or via email at olli@outreach.lsu.edu.
Early bird registration for summer classes will begin June 13. Purchase a membership first, then enroll and pay for classes.
The Day the War Stopped
On June 11, the 25th anniversary of "The Day the War Stopped" re-enactment will start 8 a.m. in St. Francisville. Visit felicianalodge31.com/day-the-war-stopped.
Something new this year is a period costume contest. Contestants should stop by the first floor of Feliciana, No. 31, between 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 11 to register for the judges. Winner will be announced at 12:30 p.m. Categories are Best Women's, Best Men's, Best Military, Judge's Choice
Assisted grounds tour
Audubon State Historical Site will offer an assisted grounds tour at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. July 23.
Guests who are walking impaired can take a tram ride with a ranger around the park. The various sights include the historic cabins for enslaved people, outbuildings, graves and the nature surrounding Oakley Plantation. Grounds fees apply and seating is limited to four per hour. The expected time is 40 minutes per tour. Preregistration required. For information, contact the park at (225) 635-3739.