Call for help
The East Feliciana Communications 911 office reminded people through Facebook to use the proper phone numbers.
For emergencies, dial 911. A complaint line is available for all other inquiries or to report nonlife-threatening incidents; call (225) 683-5459. Anyone needing address signs may call (225) 683-9007.
Help West Feliciana baseball
The fourth annual First Pitch Dinner in support of West Feliciana High's baseball team is set for Feb. 16. A social hour and silent auction start at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., coach Gannon Achord and speaker Ryan Theriot are scheduled, followed by a live auction at 8 p.m. Dress is business casual. Tickets are $40.
Help for the birds
Barn Hill Preserve, 11342 La. 955, Ethel, is working to provide new enclosures for many of its animals. Visit gofundme.com/barn-hill-preserves-new-freeflying-macaw-aviary to make a donation of any size. Barn Hill said donations over $100 will receive their name or business name displayed in front of the new aviary and a complimentary ticket to the spring fundraiser "Color the Night," which is May 11.
East Feliciana library events
- My Free Taxes, which helps anyone making less than $66,000, will be available at Audubon Regional Library. It will be at the Clinton branch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb 16. It will be at the Jackson branch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb 23.
- Feb. 5 will feature Head Start Story Time at 9 a.m., open to all children ages 5 and younger. Sessions also will be held March 12 and April 2.
Candidate announcement deadline
The Democrat and Watchman will publish campaign announcements for the upcoming special election to fill seats in District 18 and 62. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Feb 2. Email announcements and a photograph to extra@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Give blood
Lane Regional Medical Center is holding a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. To schedule an appointment, visit volunteersignup.org/LDPMB or call (225) 658-4574.
Nursing home visit
On Feb. 12, Sherobee Baptist Church, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10, St. Francisville. The church will present a Black History Month program with speakers Hannah Mcquitor, Fannie Hampton, Sheral Milinor, Tom Parker, Rosa Broadway, Emily Stewart and Woods.
Golf for the Chamber
The East Feliciana Chamber of Commerce is holding its golf tournament at The Bluffs on March 18. Registration and lunch for the four-person scramble starts at noon. Visit eastfelicianachamber.org, then click events and find March 18 to get information and to register. Call (225) 634-7155 for information.
Group offers teacher grants, student scholarships
The West Feliciana Education Foundation is offering its 2019 Grants for Innovative Teaching and its annual scholarship for seniors. Deadline for educator applications is March 15. Deadline for scholarships is April 18. Visit westfelicianaeducationfoundation.wildapricot.org for information and applications on both.