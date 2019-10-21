CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury recently spent $4,520 to clean up three illegal dump sites on parish roads, Parish Manager Sonya Crowe told jurors Monday.
The dumps were on Gross, Hepzibah and Genola roads and apparently started with indiscriminate dumping of garbage and trash by one or more persons, which then attracted more to do the same.
Crowe said the location on Gross Road seems to be a popular location for people who want to bypass the parish's garbage and trash collection service to get rid of discarded household items.
The parish's garbage service is funded by sales tax revenues, and residents are not charged monthly fees, Crowe noted.
Homeland Security Director Joseph Moreau said he is working with state Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents to develop criminal cases for illegal dumping, which carries a $1,000 fine for a first offense.
After an inspection of garbage dumped on Gross Road, a possible source of the some of the garbage was traced to Hammond, and Wildlife and Fisheries agents are working on the lead, Moreau said.
Crowe added that parish jail inmates who work on a litter collection detail dug through another site without finding any names of who may have dumped there.
Moreau said he and Crowe are considering buying a set of 12 cell phone-linked cameras to install at various locations where dumping is taking place. The cost of the cameras has dropped in recent years, and Moreau said he priced a set of 12 for about $2,300.
In other action, jurors agreed to return a $20,000 deposit to Government Issue LLC, the television production company for a 10-episode Paramount Television series, to cover any damages that may have occurred during recent filming at the parish courthouse.
Juror Dwight Hill said he was present during the courthouse filming and saw "nothing moved or damaged."
The jury also has a $20,000 deposit it is holding for a St. Helena Street building the parish owns. The empty building was turned into "Doxie's Cafe" for the series.