In historic Jackson, along La. 10, a "slice of Feliciana" is being served with a side of commerce, community and, in Louisiana style, coffee.
The Felicianas’ Store is billed as a modern general store where one can pick up a spark plug, stock up for weekend tailgating, design a dream kitchen or decompress with a cup of Community Coffee at Cottonfields Coffee Shop. What many accomplish in one strip mall, the Felicianas’ Store accomplishes under one roof.
Jackson transplants and retirees Mike and Mary Jo Salmon were pursuing hobbies and passions when they found themselves inadvertently developing a cast of characters. The spot along La. 10 was an empty building that had been a hardware store. Mike Salmon, a retired engineer, attended an auction to sell off items from the store. “He said later if he had known he was going to open the store, he would have bought more,” Mary Jo Salmon said. “He’s very active, and he’s got a lot of projects.”
Mike Salmon’s projects and hobbies include restoring antique trucks. His wife thought the storefront would be a great location for a museum. “I told him it would be a wonderful place for his classic trucks,” Mary Jo Salmon recalled. “And it is: It’s on the highway, and it would be seen.”
The practical aspect of buying the location to house the truck collection didn’t make good dollars and cents, however. “Even though we would want people to come in an see the trucks, museums don’t make money,” she said.
The couple bought the property and tried unsuccessfully to find the right tenant to lease the hardware store. So, in their retirement years, they decided to make their first venture into the world of retail. The Salmon’s general manager seemed perfectly cast for the venture. Lewis Savoie, a native of Belle Rose, left his hometown in the 1980s and traveled the world of museums and high-end retail management.
“I met Mary Jo several years ago, and we became friends,” he said. “I have a background in museums, and she asked me to help them open an antique truck museum and hardware store and, from there, it became The Felicianas' Store.”
The Felicianas’ Store is not only a diverse offering, but it’s stores within a store. Cottonfields Coffee Shop is a dream come true for Charles Fields Day, a disabled young man with a big ambition and an infectious smile.
Savoie met Day about eight years ago when Day was Mardi Gras King for the Town of Clinton. “We became instants friends,” Savoie said. “Fields had mentioned to me several times over the years that he would like to own his own business, so I asked him if he wanted to open a coffee shop inside the hardware store.”
Some people enter the store to shop for merchandise or attend one of the many community events and classes held there, but everyone gets the same greeting from Day: “Thank you for coming!”
Day grew up in Clinton and said he always wanted to own his own business. The shop opened in September 2017 and the design, operation and décor of Cottonfields was his labor of love. He chose a coffee shop because he loves being around people and likened Cottonfields to having guests come over every day to visit.
His mother shares in his dream by helping in the shop’s operation and driving him to work in a van modified for his chair.
Day loves many aspects of the business, but primarily focuses on the impact his shop can have as he “gives back to the community.”
The Salmons and Savoie hired people who had unique abilities, backgrounds and strong ties to the Feliciana area. Darlene Whaley, home and kitchen on-site designer and buyer, has created a section of the store very different from hardware and auto parts. It has the aesthetic appeal of a Williams Sonoma or Pottery Barn, and it provides kitchenware and home décor to fit a variety of shopping needs.
Whaley helps local shoppers with home design challenges. In the past, she was only helping people occasionally with their home design projects because she was devoted to the care of two disabled children. The store’s owners and management gave her both an offer and the flexibility needed to accept the challenge. “They called me and asked me if I wanted to design out this kitchen area and be a buyer for this part,” she said.
“I told them, ‘You don’t want me, trust me,’ and they said, ‘We do, and we will work around your schedule to make it flexible for you so that you can have your work and your family,’ ” Whaley said.
“And they try to do this for every employee, so they can become long-term employees,” she said. “They do what it takes so you can come to work happy because your family is not suffering.”
Whaley said working at the Felicianas’ Store is the first time in her life where she works at a job where the entire staff is happy. “We are trying, and we are fair-pricing,” she said. “It’s a good place and we’re like a big family.”
The Salmons make choices for the store with the community in mind. “It was pretty easy to decide,” Mary Jo Salmon said. “We don’t want to sell what the dollar stores sell — we have two in town. We don’t really want to compete with Walmart because someone who really wants to go to Walmart, who likes the merchandise in Walmart, they are going to go to Walmart. There’s no way we can compete.”
Mary Jo Salmon said they carefully choose brands and include some upscale items. She said kitchens are the trend, and they have been for quite a while. Kitchens can be both a hobby and a status symbol. “Louisiana has so many cooks — men and women — they just love to cook,” she said.
She checks prices religiously on retail apps like Amazon and Home Depot to stay competitive. “I had three people tell me they saw the same melamine dishes in Pottery Barn and they were not as pretty and they cost more,” she said. “We brought a good brand, and that’s what that told me.”
Savoie agrees. “In today's world, the consumer has many options, and I want to make sure we are at the top of their list for shopping options,” he said.
Whaley credits the store’s success to the talents and backgrounds of the Salmons. “The owners of this place, Mike Salmon, who is an engineer, just has a mind that works, and (Mary Jo) has an antenna for what people need,” she said. “She has been involved in projects trying to better the community for more than 20 years.”
Savoie follows the same train of thought as he reaches products and brands to make sure their small inventory fits the needs of the Feliciana community. “I enjoy introducing new products to help people live better and healthier lives,” he said. “We don't sell any merchandise here at The Felicianas' Store. We simply present our products and allow the consumer to make the decision as to purchase or not.”
“We have taken the necessary time to research the products we carry, and we give our customers a wonderful shopping environment in which to purchase these products,” Savoie said. “My staff knows coming to work at The Felicianas' Store is not about the employees, but all about the customers. We have a remarkable staff of professional people who love what they do and love what we present.”
A big part of the Salmon’s business model is encouraging the local economy and promoting tourism and Feliciana culture. The store is a frequent gathering place for classes, workshops and community events like a recent series on beekeeping.
Capital Area Beekeepers Association outreach coordinator Kevin Langley was helping beekeepers in the Felicianas when he came into the store and met Savoie. They worked out a plan to bring free beekeeping classes to the store in an effort to make new connections. “I’m trying to pollinate things — make things happens,” Langley quipped. “We didn’t have the A-Team, we had the Bee Team.”
Future plans include tailgating preparation, cooking demonstrations and live music in the coffee shop.
The building is still a work in the making, but Mary Jo Salmon said they had to get started while renovating because “we bought so much, we needed to sell it.”
Mary Jo Salmon is certain that the store is good for local economy and tax base in Jackson, but they want to have positive impacts on the community and small-town culture in the Felicianas. She hopes that more small businesses will be drawn to the beautiful hills and growing Wi-Fi access. “We did a master plan here and people want things to remain the same,” she said. “They want to stay rural.”
The Jackson Assembly for Historic Preservation has invested in projects like the restoration of the vintage courthouse, and The Felicianas' Store will continue to be a part of the annual antique show held to support Jackson preservation.