Friday saw the opening matchups of the MAIS football season take place, with East Feliciana’s Silliman Wildcats picking up an 11-8 win over the Columbia Academy Cougars.
It was a tough, messy game but a perfect start for Silliman nonetheless. I had the opportunity to speak to Silliman coach TJ Davis in the run-up to the season opener about his team’s summer preparations and a little bit about what we can expect from the Wildcats in the 2022 fall campaign.
“It was a great summer,” Davis said. “The guys were grinding all summer. They have really bought into what we’re trying to do, and everyone is excited for the season.”
Davis seemed excited to get things started as well, citing a certain “intensity level” that his players have shown since the early days of summer that has built in him a certain level of confidence in what his team can do this season.
Davis is looking to his team's seniors to help tick up wins this season.
“We’re bringing back a senior-laden team. It’s probably one of the largest senior classes we’ve had in quite some time," Davis said. "We’ve also got a great junior group and a solid sophomore group.”
Despite having a good number of seniors in the squad, Davis said this is a team without a ton of experience. However, he has a lot of faith in them due to the leadership qualities and maturity levels they have shown him throughout the offseason.
“We have athletes everywhere," he said. "We’re better at just about every position than we were last year. I’m more confident in this group, and I feel good about this group. They’ve shown a lot of good leadership and they’re maturing very quickly.”
One position group that Davis is particularly confident in is his defensive line, calling them “the focal point of success.” Davis also gave a special mention to his offensive line, anchored by center Braxton Hill, saying that they are one of the best groups in the area. He also mentioned the likes of Cannon Carruth, Charles Rist Hunt, Trey Villavaso, Stone Town, Weston Wales, Brett Siebert, Parker Blount, Weston Sims and Owen Fudge as players he believes could be real standouts in the fall.
However, he made sure to be clear that football is “not a game of individuals,” and all those guys have to work together as a team if they want to succeed going forward. That philosophy has obviously worked so far, as the Silliman Wildcats start the season 1-0.
The Silliman Wildcats continue their 2022 regular season this Friday, playing its first home game of the season against the Presbyterian Christian School of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. That game will kick off at 7 p.m.