Villa Feliciana holds annual Christmas parade in Jackson Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Dec 18, 2019 - 2:30 pm Dec 18, 2019 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Floats travel in the annual Villa Feliciana Christmas Parade. Provided photo Santa and his helpers travel in the Villa Feliciana Christmas Parade. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Villa Feliciana in Jackson recently held its annual Christmas Parade. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email