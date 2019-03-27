West Feliciana Middle School student Beau Deville with the model of the Pantheon he created to show his knowledge of Roman history. The Pantheon, which was completed by the emperor Hadrian about A.D. 126, is one of the best-preserved of all ancient Roman buildings; it has been in continuous use throughout its history.
West Feliciana Middle School student Lillie Chambers with the box/accordion-style timeline she created to show her knowledge of Roman history.
PROVIDED PHOTO
PROVIDED PHOTO
West Feliciana Middle School student Gauge Metz with the booklet he created to show his knowledge of Roman history.
PROVIDED PHOTO
West Feliciana Middle School student Jada Pittman with the conical model timeline she created to show her knowledge of Roman history.