Keep East Feliciana Beautiful is once again bringing the Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council to the parish. The council will have a truck near the East Feliciana Courthouse from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 6.
Recyclable electronics include laptops, computer hardware, telephones and telephone systems, cellphones, stereos, networking equipment, processors, telephone and computer cables, toner and ink jet cartridges, DVD/CD players, circuit boards, game consoles, digital cameras and DVRs.
Items that are not acceptable are televisions, appliances, copiers, furniture, any type of light bulbs, CRTs, tapes, floppy discs and CDs.
Keep East Feliciana Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, community volunteers strive to make the parish litter free through education, recycling and action.
Capitol Area Corporate Recycling Corporation, a nonprofit committed to electronic scrap reduction, provides recycled computers and equipment to schools, nonprofits and low-income families.