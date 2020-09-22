ALEXANDRIA — An update to farmers.gov provides access to farmers and ranchers who are members of an entity, as well as people and groups with powers of attorney to conduct online business with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, a news release said.
Additionally, online services once available through the Conservation Client Gateway will be moved to farmers.gov in the coming weeks.
Self-service features were added to farmers.gov in June, and this latest update expands the scope to include farmers and ranchers who are members of an entity, as well as people with a power of attorney form (FSA-211) on file with USDA’s Farm Service Agency.
Now on farmers.gov, producers, entities and those acting on their behalf can securely interact with the conservation service, sign and download documents, and view conservation contract information. Once entity or power of attorney information is filed with the agency, farmers.gov automatically gives customers access to their profile and any other profiles they have the authority to represent in the customer’s farmers.gov account, the release said. This is an upgrade from the legacy system, which required producers to request access as an entity or power of attorney and provide documentation.
Producers can access these conservation features by desktop computer, tablet or phone.
To access their information, producers will need a USDA eAuth account to login into farmers.gov. After obtaining an eAuth account, producers should visit farmers.gov and sign into the site’s authenticated portal via the “Sign In/Sign Up” link at the top right of the website.
Current users can use their existing login and password to access the conservation features on farmers.gov. The gateway will be actively maintained and supported until all core components are moved to farmers.gov later this year.