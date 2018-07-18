BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed Act 515 into law. The legislation allows members of the public to serve on Louisiana’s 24 health care-related licensing boards.
Interested volunteers are encouraged to apply. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Fred Mills, was approved during the 2018 Regular Legislative Session.
“It’s important to give consumers the opportunity to have a seat at the decision-making table when it comes to issues that directly impact their lives,” Edwards said. “I want to thank Sen. Mills, a practicing pharmacist, who recognizes the need for citizens to work with health professionals in ensuring they receive the high quality health care they deserve.”
Appointees who meet the eligibility requirements will be called on to provide insight on the issuance of licenses, permits or certificates and will be full voting members. Board appointments will begin on or after Aug. 1, with the total length of term varying by board.
Some of the available boards include:
• Louisiana State Board of Dentistry
• Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors
• Louisiana State Board of Nursing
• Louisiana State Board of Practical Nurse Examiners
• Louisiana State Board of Optometry Examiners
• Louisiana Licensed Professional Counselors Board of Examiners
• Louisiana Board of Pharmacy
• Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners
For more information, visit gov.louisiana.gov/page/boards-commissions.