The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5:
Oct. 28
Drake, Anissa: 25, 3830 Market St., Jackson, malfeasance in office, contraband.
Oct. 29
Knighten, Frederick: 33, 11619 Clarence St., Clinton, driving while intoxicated.
Oct. 30
Gross, Damarcos: 26, 20107 Pride Baywood, Greenwell Springs, bench warrant, first-degree murder.
Oct. 31
King, Charles Ray: 42, 1851 Williams Haynes, Clinton, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 1
Miller, Krista: 31, 12511 Conwood Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrant.
Nov. 2
Perkins, Willie: 63, 1192 Cordoba Drive, Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Watson, Christine: 50, 8487 Miller Drive, Ethel, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, bench warrant.
Nov. 3
Quintan, Kelly: 52, address unavailable, driving while intoxicated careless operation.
Nov. 4
Jackson, Walter: 18, 4142 La. 956, Jackson, possession of marijuana.
Brown, Avalon: 55, Wilson, driving while intoxicated.
Nov. 7
McCray, Miguel: 25, 11674 Givens Road, St. Francisville, second-degree battery.
Scott, Makayla: 18, 7687 Maribel, Baton Rouge, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Johnson, Michael: 37, 2824 Rachel Ave., Baton Rouge, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Smith, Markeith: 19, 5855 Cherry Drive, Baton Rouge, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Nov. 9
Seymore, Joseph: 29, 10554 Lovett Road, Central, driving while intoxicated, resisting officer by flight, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, operating vehicle with a suspended license, speeding, no proof of insurance, refusing chemical/test for third time.
Nov. 12
Jackson, Keamela: 27, 1807 Mississippi Highway 48, Centreville, Mississippi, probation violator.
Singleton, Ashley: 26, 2215 Ash Road, Centreville, Mississippi, probation violator.
Hunt, Delta: 20, 3461 Bourbon St., Jackson, probation violator, simple escape, resisting an officer by flight.
Nov. 14
Watson, JaQuavieon: 18, 4343 Felix Lee Road, Ethel, carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Nov. 15
Levell, Rodney: 23, 1753 La. 960, Clinton, fugitive warrant.
Nov. 16
Hopkins, Larry: 40, 117 Mistletoe Lane, Slaughter, driving while intoxicated, license plate light.
Nov. 17
Dyers, Margaretta: 34, 3913 Market St., Jackson, fugitive warrant.
Andrews, Bakari: 21, 6174 La. 63, Clinton, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 18
Bateman, Corey: 29, 40045 John Lanier Road, Pine Grove, public Intimidation, hit-and-run, operating vehicle with a suspended license, careless operation.
Butler, Rebecca: 30, 1931 Trinity Church, Jackson, fugitive warrant.
Delaughter, Richard: 26, 1026 La. 959, Clinton, fugitive warrant, resisting arrest, bench warrant.
Brown, Casey: 37, 9115 N. Rathbone Ave., Baker, fugitive, possession of Schedule II narcotics.
Turner, Rebecca: 22, 18286 Stoney Point, Greenwell Springs, fugitive.
Nov. 19
Wisner, David: 31, 3362 Race St., Jackson, disturbing the peace, remaining in forbidden place.
Thomas, Gundorial: 34, 8212 Carruth Road, Wilson, probation violator.
Nov. 22
Culpepper, Robert: 44, 10408 Beech Grove Road, Clinton, domestic abuse battery.
Galmon, Desmond: 26, 11001 Wilson St., Clinton, disturbing the peace.
Blankenship, Shane: 46, 13394 Freemon Road, Norwood, simple burglary, warrant.
Nov. 23
Rogers, Kenneth: 49, 11972 Britt Ave., Clinton, hit-and-run, operating a vehicle with suspended license, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
Nov. 24
Green, Trenton: 31, 7864 La. 68, Jackson, bench warrant, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, speeding.
Nov. 27
Matthews, Shawn: 27, 2743 Church St., Jackson, violation of protective orders.
Galmon, Deandre: 32, 14034 Robertson Lane, Clinton, bench warrant.
Varnado, Julie: 43, 3212 Crestaire Drive, Baton Rouge, operating vehicle with a suspended license, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle, possession of Schedule II drugs.
Nov. 28
Blades, Shannon: 50, 10088 Alpha Drive, Baton Rouge, unauthorized use of a movable, operating vehicle with a suspended license.
Nov. 29
Krol, Chezare: 33, 907 La. 19, Slaughter, driving while intoxicated.