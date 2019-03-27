Jackson Elementary School’s pre-K and kindergarten classes hosted a St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 15 as a reward for all Jackson Elementary School students who demonstrated great behavior and citizenship during the month of February. Paige Robinson shows off her silly glasses during the parade.
Ricky Robinson is all smiles March 15 at the Jackson Elementary School St. Patrick's Day parade.
Clover Leggett has a basket of treats at the Jackson Elementary School St. Patrick's Day parade.
