Growing up as the son of an Iowa pastor, Jonathan Loveall learned promises matter. His father took him along to churches, hospitals and nursing homes, where Jonathan watched him help as folks went through some of the toughest times in their lives.
“Small town Louisiana isn’t so different from small town Iowa,” Loveall said. “We show up for folks when times are tough, and we keep our promises.”
Loveall, 33, is running to serve on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education from the Eighth District. The district includes Avoyelles, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena and West Baton Rouge parishes, and portions of Evangeline, St. Landry, Lafayette, St. Martin, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Tangipahoa parishes.
Loveall said the authors of Louisiana’s constitution made a promise to the children and families of the state that public schools would be humane, just, and designed to promote excellence.
“Every day, as a public school teacher and leader in East Feliciana Parish, I see too many children and families waiting for our state to make good on that promise,” Loveall said. “I’m running to serve on our state’s school board because ... we have a moral obligation to fulfill the promise of public education in Louisiana.”
“Right now in Louisiana, an eight-year-old child must spend more time taking tests to show she’s mastered the skills of third grade than I had to spend to demonstrate that I was prepared for graduate school. This is not humane," he said. "We need common sense testing reform in our state.”
Loveall also notes that Louisiana must make a concerted effort to increase diversity in teaching and leadership in schools across the state.
Jonathan Loveall has more than a decade of experience as a public school teacher and leader in East Feliciana Parish. He serves as an elder at Clinton Presbyterian Church and as a member of the East Feliciana Democratic Party. He is a National Board certified teacher and a member of the Louisiana Association of Educators with a master’s degree in educational leadership from LSU. He is pursuing a doctoral degree from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Loveall said, “I’m asking for your vote for BESE District 8 on Saturday, Oct. 12, so that together, we can fulfill the promise of public education for our children.”
To learn about Loveall’s campaign, visit teamloveall.com.