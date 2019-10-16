The Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution members celebrated Constitution Week on Sept. 17-23.
On Sept. 17, members met at the West Feliciana Parish Library. Beryl Gene Daniel, Loretta Fourrier and Janet Rinaudo were hosts.
During the meeting, Nancy Bickham Rider was named the chapter’s Outstanding Junior Member for 2019. Rider is a first responder with the West Feliciana Fire Department and is an occupational therapist.
In May, Rider traveled to Paradise, California, with her grandmother, Nancy Bickham, to present a United States flag to the town. The flag was a gesture to show unity and support as the town continues to clean up and rebuild after the devastating Camp wildfire in 2018. The town lost 30 of the 1,100 flags that lined the streets ahead of patriotic events. Funds have been raised by members of the DAR and other groups to replace all of the flags.
Members of the DAR promote the education and teaching of the United States Constitution. During the week, members rang bells, hung banners, received proclamations from town mayors and shared facts about the Constitution on social media.
To learn about DAR or ask questions about membership, contact Anne Klein by email at kleinanne@bellsouth.net. The Alexander Stirling Chapter includes members from East and West Feliciana parishes as well as Pointe Coupee Parish.