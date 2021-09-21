The decade leading to the 2020 census showed population declines across the Felicianas, but parish leaders see either no need for alarm or attribute the losses to natural demographic trends in the area.
East Feliciana Parish continued a decline in residents, and West Feliciana Parish slipped back after making gains between 2000 and 2010.
East Feliciana’s population last year was 19,539, down 3.6% for the decade and down 8.5% this millennium. President Manager Jody Moreau said that the figures will be the base for long-term planning.
“The Police Jury has been briefed on the new census data and are planning to each, individually meet with the assigned representative to plan out how to use the new data to best serve their districts and our parish,” he said.
Jackson remained the Feliciana’s largest incorporated area, growing 3.85% to 3,990 residents, and Slaughter was the only other town or village to increase in population, climbing 3.81% to 1,035.
St. Francisville’s population fell 12% to 1,557 and Clinton's fell 19% to 1,340. Wilson’s population was off 42%, dropping to 348.
Moreau said East Feliciana’s population base is aging. “Of course, we are disappointed with the decline in population but, being that we are turning more into a ‘retirement community’ type of parish and it is the way this trends,” he said. “It really boiled down to two parts: We had residents that left following the devastating events of the 2016 flood, and we are having residents passing away at a higher rate than are having children in our parish.”
Kenny Havard, a native of East Feliciana Parish and graduate of Jackson High School, left the parish and now serves as the parish president in West Feliciana. The parish population as of April 1, 2020, was 15,310, up 1.3% from the 15,111 who lived in the parish two decades earlier.
That small increase paired with the areas of decline is something Havard can live with, considering the problems often associated with growth and the aftermath of the 2016 floods.
“We're preparing today, getting ready for the storm (Hurricane Ida) and we know that we have two hot spots that were involved in the floods,” he said. “The cheaper you buy property the more money developers make and then they're gone. They don't care if you flood or not.”
Havard said planning and studies are being put in place to determine how much growth the parish can take without incurring growing pains. A recent development request wasn’t rejected by the Parish Council, but all building projects are being paused to facilitate proper planning. “We were under a moratorium right now, and no major subdivision fill orders are being written,” he said.
The parish charged a working group to develop a rural development plan.
“We want to stay rural,” Havard said. “We want the canopy over the trees. We want to do everything we can to attract people who want to come into a rural area and get out and get some fresh air, hike Tunica Hills or maybe go to Cat Island, come to a small music festival — we’re not going after ‘huge.’”
Finding the equilibrium is important, but not at the expense of the West Feliciana that Havard and his constituents appreciate. "You can be very small, but be very good,” he said. “When you go to the store, you know your neighbor. So, we can be a big family up here, not just a huge community.”
The state has areas seeing marked growth. Twenty-five of Louisiana’s 64 parishes showed growth between 2010 and 2020. West Feliciana ranked 25th in growth.
East Feliciana is ranked 48th in total population, up one spot, and West Feliciana is 50th, up two spots. St. Helena, with 10,920 residents, ranked 56th after showing 3.6% growth in the past decade. It moved up two spots, as well.
Feliciana neighbor East Baton Rouge remained the state’s largest parish, with 456,781 residents, exactly 16,000 more than Jefferson Parish. Orleans Parish was just under 384,000.
Generally, areas near cities grew. St. Bernard and West Baton Rouge parishes moved up four spots in the population rankings after double-digit growth in the last decade. Grant moved up four spots too, but because those ranked around it fell at a rate greater than its 0.6% population loss.
In the Baton Rouge metro area, Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa also moved up one spot in the rankings. Iberville Parish fell one spot and Assumption fell three.
Tensas Parish fell to 4,147 residents, off 37.3% since the start of the decade. It remains Louisiana’s least-populous parish.