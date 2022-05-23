After equivocating last month on a reason for dropping a parish road from a paving project, the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury voted May 16 to do the work.
Jurors voted to accept Industrial Enterprises Inc.’s May 12 bid of $228,000 to overlay Lane Lane with two inches of asphalt for a distance of about 6,600 feet.
At the urging of District 2 Juror Ed Brooks Sr. before his death in April 2020, the jury used a new machine to grind up the asphalt and base of Lane Lane as a test project, but later agreed that the test did more harm than good to the road.
The jury voted earlier this year to overlay a street in Highland Lakeshore subdivision and Lane Lane, but District 2 Juror Ronald Johnson and a resident complained last month that someone substituted Haynes Lane, leading to the parish jail, for Lane Lane.
Although Johnson and Robinson did not get a clear answer on how the project evolved, jurors said several times that a larger road overlay project may not be possible this year for a lack of funds.
But in the May 16 meeting, the jury heard a report that the money “is not an issue” and voted unanimously to accept the proposal.