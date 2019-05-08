2018-19 prep baseball season ends in the Felicianas
The West Feliciana Saints baseball team finished the regular season with a record of 15-11 and earned the No. 16 seed in the Class 3A playoffs. The team defeated Patterson 4-3 in the bidistrict round April 23 but fell to the No. 1 seed Sterlington Panthers in a best of three playoff April 26-27.
Coach Gannon Achord put the season in perspective. "It ended before we wanted it to, but our young players gained valuable playoff experience by getting the opportunity to play the No. 1 seed on the road in the second round of the playoffs. This experience will pay off big time next year as we look to make a deeper playoff run.”
Achord also praised his only senior, Peyton Lamartiniere. “We want to thank him for his contributions to the program over the last four years and wish him the best of luck as he represents West Feliciana High School next year at Louisiana College.”
As to next year, Achord said, “We are excited about the direction of the program, but everyone involved knows that in order for us to get where we want to be, we must continue to get better, and that process begins this summer."
The Slaughter Charter Knights finished the regular season with a 10-13 record and earned the No. 11 seed in the Class 1A playoffs. The Knights opened with a 22-1 romp at home over the No. 22 seed Arcadia in the bidistrict round April 24 but were defeated on the road by the No. 6 seed Oberlin Tigers 7-3 in the regionals April 29.
“After struggling to find our groove throughout the season, we felt like we were finally building some momentum down the stretch — unfortunately, it just wasn’t in the cards for us. It was a tough loss on many levels,” athletic director Jacob Goudeau said.
Goudeau said, “The first chapter for SCCS baseball has come to an end” in reference to his senior class that he refers to as our “founding fathers.” “They made up the bulk of our starting roster since joining the LHSAA, so it’s going to be strange not having them around. With that said, their hard work and sacrifice have laid a strong foundation as we continue to grow and build.”
After defeating Riverfield Academy in the first round and winning the first game of a three-game series with Wayne Academy on April 29 (6-3), Silliman’s baseball season came to a close losing 5-0 and 5-2 to Wayne Academy on May 2 in the second round of the 3A MAIS playoffs.
Silliman golf wins gold
On May 2, the Silliman golf team was the low scorer and 3A champion at the MAIS South State Golf tournament held at Laurel Country Club in Laurel, Mississippi.
Brett Baker was the low scorer (80) for the Wildcats. Hastings Dawson shot an 84 and Bo Gilkison shot a 90 for the Wildcats. Coach Cole Permenter said, “The course and conditions played extremely tough, but (coach) Brad Schaffer and I are incredibly proud of what these boys are accomplishing.”
The Wildcats were set to compete for the state title May 6 in Cleveland, Mississippi.
Davis wins 2A state championship
East Feliciana Tiger Richard Davis continued his way in the 400-meter and saw his efforts rewarded May 3 at the Class 2A State Championship at LSU. Davis won the 400-meter with a time of 48.82 to far outpace the field and give East Feliciana a state championship.