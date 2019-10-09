Weekend sees all Feliciana football teams face action except East Feliciana High
It was a big Friday for football in East and West Feliciana. Slaughter Charter hosted Northeast High School. West Feliciana traveled down river to take on Brusly High School in its second district game of the season. And Silliman Institute hosted St. Aloysius High School, which was also its second district game of the season.
The Tigers of East Feliciana High School had a bye. They return to action next Friday as they travel to Port Allen to open five straight weeks of district play.
The Slaughter Charter Knights continue to show improvement in defeat. They lost to Northeast High School 22-14 in a hard-fought game, but things continue to take shape for the Knights offense. Those 14 points are a huge step in the right direction, especially as district play will open next Friday against Thrive Academy.
West Feliciana picked up a huge district victory over Brusly High School. The Saints won the game 18-17 in dramatic fashion. The Saints will hope to continue their winning ways Friday as they travel to Parkview Baptist for what will be the third of seven straight district games to close the regular season.
Finally, the Silliman Wildcats continued to roll with yet another big district win, this one over St. Aloysius of Vicksburg, Mississippi. The Wildcats dominated the St. Aloysius Flashes at the point of attack, picking up the 26-8 win. The 5-2 Wildcats remain undefeated in district play, outscoring district foes 62-8.
Silliman head football coach TJ Davis said, “We played timid and flat in the first half, but we regained our mojo and played Wildcat football in the second half.” He also called St. Aloysius an “explosive team” and says that holding them to single digits says a lot about the edge his defense plays with.
The Wildcats are firing on all cylinders, and they are firmly in contention to win the district. They cannot afford to get comfortable though, as the season is nowhere close to being over.
Silliman will travel to Franklinton this Friday to take on a non-district opponent in Bowling Green High School. Davis said Bowling Green is “a big play team that will attack us with a quick passing game as well as a vertical passing attack.” In order to win the game, he said, “We have to execute our game plan and play with the passion and relentless edge that our program demands from its players.”