2018 Tigers Look to Rebuild
Last year, the East Feliciana Tigers football team finished district 7-2A play with a 4-2 record and a 6-6 overall record that included a run in the Class 2A playoffs. The Tigers were victorious in their first-round playoff game with a win over Mansfield (38-28) and lost in the second round to Ferriday.
Coach Cedric Anderson enters his 10th year as head coach of the Tigers. To improve on his 60-35 record at East Feliciana, he will have to rely on the development and performance of several new faces.
The Tigers lost eight starters on offense, including all-district split end Cedric Anderson Jr., who will be taking his football talents to Northwestern State, and all-district split end and basketball phenom Maleek Chriss. Similarly, the defense has been gutted by graduation with the loss of nine starters, including last year’s leading tackler Kirkland Hills, who will be running track at Southern this year.
Fortunately for the Tigers, what they lack in returning starter quantity they make up in quality returners for 2018 that should strike fear into the hearts of District 7-2A opponents Dunham, Northeast, Episcopal, Port Allen and Capitol. Coach Anderson’s staff of Micheal Cheatham, Chris Ezebunwa, Desmond Jefferson, Darius Matthews, Kintel Scott and Donald Taylor will have their hands full but embrace the challenge of the 2018 season.
Offensively, all three returning starters made all district last year. It all starts with the two most likely to touch the football in Caleb Anderson and D’Andre Patin. Quarterback Anderson returns for his junior season hoping to improve on his 1,242 yards, 17 passing TDs and 5 rushing TDs in 2017. He will be joined in the backfield by last year’s leading rusher senior who accounted for 874 rushing yards and 12 TDs. Anderson will be throwing to a new group of junior and senior receivers in Richard Davis, Julius McCoy, Shemar Nelson and Rodney White.
The offensive line will be led by returning starter and junior Cordarius Wright, who carries 300 pounds on his 6-foot-1-inch frame. The anticipated other offensive line starters, who are all listed at over 250 pounds, include a group of seniors in Javontae Barnes, Jontrellius Goudeau andc Shannon Hollins and junior Braden Bankston. Consequently, the Tigers are anticipated to have one of the larger offensive lines in 7-2A this year with mostly upperclassmen filling the holes of last year’s starters.
Several of the newcomers on offense will be required to pull double duty and provide defensive support in a starting or key backup role. The defense will be led by returning starters Javontae Barnes (defensive end) and Nathan Sullivan (defensive back). Barnes was all district last year, and his senior leadership will be heavily relied on to guide anticipated new defensive line starters Braden Bankston and Cordarius Wright. Competition is expected at the other defensive end position, where Dayshun Coleman and Christopher London will vie to start. The linebacking corps will be manned by Rodriguez London, Antoine Johnson and Nelson. Graduated are Cedric Anderson Jr. and Makeek Chriss who were responsible for 10 interceptions (five each) during 2017. In their absence, the secondary of Nathan Sullivan, Anderson, White and Davis will be relied upon to shut down the air attack offenses in District 7-2A.
Coach Anderson and his staff have pulled the Eagles together under similar circumstances in the past and rose to make the playoffs. The 2018 version of the Tigers looks to compete for the district championship and potentially make a deep playoff run if they can develop offensive cohesiveness, stay healthy and defend the deep ball with a new secondary.
East Feliciana
Coach: Cedric Anderson (73-44)
2017: 6-6
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB Caleb Anderson (6-2, 180, Jr.), *RB D'Andre Patin (5-9, 170, Sr.), *OG Cordarius Wright (6-1, 300, Jr.), OG Jontrellius Goudeau (6-0, 250, Sr.), OT Javontae Barnes (6-1, 255, Sr.), OT Shannon Hollins (6-3, 270), TE Braden Bankston (6-1, 260, Sr.), SE Richard Davis (6-1, 165, Sr.), C Julius McCoy (6-1, 250, Sr.)/Shemar Nelson (6-0, 215, Sr.), SE Rodney White (5-11, 170, Jr.), RB Rodriguez London (5-11, 190, So.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Javontae Barnes (6-1, 255, Sr.), DT Braden Bankston (6-2, 260, Jr.), DT Cordarius Wright (6-1, 300, Jr.), LB Rodriguez London (5-11, 190, So.), LB Antoine Johnson (5-10, 195), DB Richard Davis Jr. (6-1, 165, Sr.), DB Nathan Sullivan (5-9, 170, Jr.), DB Caleb Anderson (6-2, 180, Jr.), DB Rodney White (5-11, 170), LB Shemar Nelson (5-11, 215, Jr.)
* denotes returning starters
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 at West Feliciana
Sept. 7 at St. Helena
Sept. 14 at Kentwood
Sept. 21 Capitol*
Sept. 28 at Jewel Sumner
Oct. 5 at Dunham*
Oct. 12 The Church Academy*
Oct. 19 at Port Allen*
Oct. 26 Episcopal*
Nov. 2 Northeast*
* denotes district game