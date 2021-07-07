CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish School Board is looking for residents interested in replacing a board member who recently resigned.
The board is requesting “letters of interest” through Monday from eligible residents to fill a vacancy created after board member Edward Brooks formally resigned his District 2, Division 2, seat in a letter dated June 24, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
A notice of the vacancy and other information is posted on the school board’s website, although on Wednesday the headline mistakenly identified the seat as being from District 3, Division 3.
Brooks has been under fire for more than a year for holding the seat and accepting members’ pay but not attending meetings.
The board’s notice includes a map of the district’s boundaries, which generally are east and north of Jackson and west of Clinton.
Board members must be at least 18, be able to read and write, and have lived in the district for at least a year and the state for two years.
A letter from an attorney for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says the board has until July 15 to appoint an interim member to serve until a special election is held.
The letter also says the next available election date for the seat will be March 26, 2022, with a runoff election April 30, if needed. Qualifying for the election will be Jan. 26 to 28, 2022.
The notice says anyone interested in an appointed, interim term should submit a letter of interest and a resumé by 4 p.m. Monday to the school board office in Clinton.
The board is scheduled to make the appointment at a special July 13 meeting.