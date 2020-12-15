Nearly a hundred adults and children participated Dec. 5 in the Audubon Regional Library's initiative to create Christmas cards for the senior adults in local residential homes. Many people also inquired about getting a library card.
Residents turn out for Audubon Regional Library's Chrsitmas card project
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
View comments