20201205093457resized.jpg

Children make Christmas cards Dec. 5, 2020, at the Audubon Regional Library as part of an initiative to send a card to every senior adult in local residential homes.

 Provided photo by Sherry Brecheen

Nearly a hundred adults and children participated Dec. 5 in the Audubon Regional Library's initiative to create Christmas cards for the senior adults in local residential homes. Many people also inquired about getting a library card. 

View comments