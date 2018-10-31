The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 18-24:
Oct. 19
Morgan, Javonte T.: 23, 4833 Victoria Drive, Baton Rouge, battery of a correctional facility employee.
Oct. 20
Lanus, Leroyal S.: 31, 743 E. St., Woodville, Mississippi, careless operation, driving under suspension, bench warrant — possession of alprazolam, possession of codeine.
Oct. 21
Johnson, Clinton C.: 21, 5998 Street A, St. Francisville, home invasion, simple assault, criminal damage to property, resisting arrest by flight.
Oct. 22
Blackard, Steven R.: 48, 10423 Bains Road, St. Francisville, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Morrison, Deshawn D.: 26, 1428 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Oct. 23
Russell, Alisha L.: 31, 7248 Bob White Drive, St. Francisville, fugitive, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.