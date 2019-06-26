Members of the Jackson community got together early Memorial Day morning on May 27 and laid 70 more bricks in honor of veterans at the Jackson Veterans Memorial. Some space is left for more veteran bricks. The bricks cost $50. For information, contact Beth Dawson at BDawson465@aol.com. Elizabeth Reece, representing the Jackson Clothes Closet, watches as Al Saltus, representing the Jackson Tourism Committee, lays a brick, In the back, Tyrone Dubroc, representing the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Department, watches Scotty Dawson, representing the Jackson Lions Club, lay a brick.