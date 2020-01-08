Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary plans classes for January.
The AARP Smart Drivers Course, a classroom refresher course for drivers age 50 and older, helps drivers learn the effects of aging on driving and how to adjust and remain safe on today’s roads, according to a news release.
Most auto insurance companies provide a multiyear discount to course graduates. It will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 22 at Lane Medical Plaza Conference Room; 6550 Main St., Zachary. Registration required. Call (225) 658-4587 to register.
The Pregnancy Workshop & Baby Care Basics Class is an overview of what to expect for expecting parents and provides what they need to know to care for their infant in the first weeks of life. It will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 25 in Lane Regional Medical Center's Staff Development Classroom; 6300 Main St., Zachary. Registration required. Call (225) 658-4587 to register.
Commit to Quit is a smoking and tobacco cessation program provided by the Cardiovascular Institute of the South. If you or someone you love smokes or uses tobacco and wants to quit, then Commit to Quit can help people successfully kick the habit. Call (877) 288-0011 or visit Cardio.com/QuitSmoking.