CLINTON — The town remains under a state public health order requiring it to improve its water system, and the state Legislative Auditor's Office continues to scrutinize the municipality's shaky finances, officials told the Board of Aldermen Tuesday.
But Mayor Lori Ann Bell and town accountant Tim Butler both offered the possibility of getting out from under the intense scrutiny.
Bell said she was scheduled to meet with state Office of Public Health officials last week to discuss where the town stands in fully complying with the state's administrative order issued in January after the town did not respond to reports of violations in operating the water system.
That meeting was canceled because of the Hurricane Barry emergency, but Bell said she is setting up another meeting to see where the town stands.
The town is paying a Zachary company $7,000 per month to make sure the water system is in compliance with state health regulations, but a town employee is currently attending a training course to possibly become a state-certified water system operator.
The town faces a July 31 deadline to resolve five specific violations of health regulations, and Bell said she will try to find out if the state will release the town from the administrative order.
Accountant Tim Butler said the IRS recently placed a $21,000 lien on the town, alleging the town failed to pay that amount in employee withholding taxes last year.
Butler said the lien apparently stems from a period between October and December 2018 when the town was not paying anything to the IRS because of the lack of cash. He said he believes the town paid the taxes and penalties in January, but he is working with the federal agency to go back four years and see if the town really owes the agency.
The town also missed the June 30 deadline to submit its audit to the state Legislative Auditor and is now on the agency's noncompliance list. He said he is working with the CPA hired to do the audit to get additional information to her for the audit report.
Former Police Jury manager John Rouchon, speaking from the audience, said the town waited until after the fiscal year ended to hire an auditor, when it should have hired a firm in October.
Separately, the Legislative Auditor's Office continues to scrutinize the town's monthly financial statements, but Butler said he believes the auditors want to convince the state Fiscal Review Committee that the town is solvent and does not need a court-appointed executive to make the town's financial decisions.
The question of whether the state should take over the town arose after the water system problems came to light, but the state panel voted in February to give the town more time to get a handle on its finances.