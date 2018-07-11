Sports happenings in the Felicianas
A quick glance at the television on July 4 identified traditional sports like tennis (Wimbledon), World Cup soccer, minor and major league baseball and less traditional fare like the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, the Spikeball Invitational and the American Cornhole League Pro Invitational.
There is plenty of controversy with Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest as American Joey Chestnut was originally ruled to have eaten 64 hot dogs and buns, but the number was later changed to 74. Chestnut’s nearest competitor ate 45 hot dogs and buns. USA! USA! USA! The president of Major League Eating — yes, there is such a thing — indicated that the miscount may be what brings “competitive eating into the digital age.” Thank goodness there is a plan for the future.
In my family, there is an expression, “the long dark night of the soul,” that summarizes at least three generations of Bradys longing for the football season when June creeps into July. Well, a ton of things have and will be going on until football and volleyball crank back up in the Felicianas in August. This week, a quick review of recent sports happenings in the Felicianas and on the horizon that do not include eating hot dogs or playing cornhole.
First, a positive note on former West Feliciana Saint and current Southeastern baseball player Trey Morgan’s latest heroics, in case you missed it. While traveling with his summer league team (the Port Angeles Lefties) in Canada, Morgan and his teammates pulled a 67-year-old woman out of a smoking car. She ended up hitching a ride home with the players on the way to her hometown for their game. Morgan is a sophomore infielder/pitcher who saw action in six games for the Lions last year as a freshman.
The West Feliciana Sports Park Youth Mud Run is July 18. The Youth Mud Run is free to the public and last year had more than 250 participants. The race starts at 10 a.m., so get to the park early and get up front.
A special thanks to offensive coordinator Darius Matthews and East Feliciana Tiger football players Dayshun Coleman, Javontae Barnes and Jontrellius Goudeau who came to the aid of the ladies at the East Feliciana Food Bank in Clinton. Coach Matthews and the boys took time from their summer workouts and break to help unload and distribute food on July 3.
Slaughter Charter coach Devyn Baker's youth football camp is from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 16-19. Early drop-off will begin at 7 a.m. and late pick-up will be after 3:30 p.m. The camp is for grades three to five (Lil Knights) and grades six to eight (Junior Knights) and costs $75. For more information, call (225) 933-2670) or email knightsfootball@thesccs.org. The Slaughter Charter Knights competed in seven-on-seven matchups with Zachary, Istrouma, Baker and Northeast on June 27 at Zachary.
West Feliciana Saints boys named to the LSWA Sports Writers Association All State Track Teams included Kam Jackson (100 meter), Derius Davis (400 meter), the Saints 4x100-meter, 4x200-meter and 4x400-meter relay teams and Jacob Fudge (shot put and discus). Kennedy London was named on the girls side in the 100-meter and 110-meter hurdles.