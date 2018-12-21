Investigators have further extended the probe into financial misconduct in Clinton, now searching for further evidence that the town mayor and clerk illegally moved almost $100,000 of town funds without the necessary approval of the board of alderman.

In a search warrant filed Thursday, state and parish investigators allege that Clinton Mayor Lori Ann Bell and Clerk Anjanetha Shropshire "illegally redeemed town certificates of deposit," moving about $97,000 into the town's general fund.

"This action was taken by the two town officials without approval of the Town of Clinton Board of Alderman," the warrant says.

Clinton mayor arrested for second time, accused of misusing police funds Clinton Mayor Lori Ann Bell was arrested again on Thursday, this time on allegations of spending the town's police funds on a tent and banner …

The document, which alleges malfeasance in office, is the latest in a string of warrants, subpoenas and arrests from a growing investigation of financial misconduct in the money-strapped town in East Feliciana Parish, northeast of Baton Rouge. Bell already has been arrested twice on malfeasance in office in the probe, which has been a collaboration between the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office and State Police.

Bell pleaded not guilty to the first charge in November, along with former Clinton Police Chief Fred Dunn, after they both were accused of illegally entering into a contract to lease four police vehicles — a deal that has since left the town in significant debt. The second arrest alleges that Bell spent the town's police funds on a tent and banner that she had illegally embossed with her name.

Dunn resigned after the duo's first arrest in October over the leased police vehicles, but Bell remains in her post. Dunn also was arrested a second time, accused of writing and signing multiple checks from the Clinton Police Department's narcotics fund, but using the money for personal purposes.

+2 Former Clinton police chief accused of stealing $8K, using it for church, kid's school tuition Former Clinton Police Chief Fred Dunn faces another allegation of public corruption, this time accused of stealing more than $8,000 from the P…

Bell's attorney, Niles Haymer, called the search warrant filed this week another "politically-motivated" attack.

"They're going to keep digging until they find something," Haymer said. Haymer said his client has not done anything criminal.

Certificates of deposit allow an initial investment to grow over time. While the certificates of deposit in question were owned by the Town of Clinton and were moved into the town's general operating fund, according to the warrant, the investigators are questioning whether the mayor and her clerk had the authority to do so. The town's bookkeeper told investigators that the redemption was in violation of state law, the warrant says.

Clinton council unable to adopt budgets because documents not made public; city behind $150K in bills CLINTON — The mayor and Board of Aldermen were unable Tuesday to adopt a revised budget for this year and a new budget for 2019 because the do…

The warrant requests all records of all accounts of the Town of Clinton from 2015 to present, including withdrawals and redemptions of certificates of deposit.

A subpoena filed in the Clinton investigation shows that officials also have looked into the town's Mayor's Court, alleging the court has been overcharging residents. The investigation also has extended to the East Feliciana Parish School Board, which does not involve Bell, Dunn or Clinton directly. A subpoena filed last month alleges the school board illegally diverted materials for private use and allowed a conflict of interest to influence financial agreements.

+3 Probe into Clinton's misuse of funds, abuse of office expands to East Feliciana School Board, court docs show The probe into the abuse of public office and money in Clinton has expanded to the East Feliciana Parish School Board, where investigators bel…