It was a busy weekend for high school sports around the Feliciana Parishes. Let’s recap exactly what went down.
First, it was a massive weekend for West Feliciana High School baseball as the Saints traveled to Monroe to take on Sterlington High School in a high-stakes best-of-three series to see who would advance to the state semifinals.
Unfortunately, the Saints, who had been on a lengthy winning streak before this past weekend, came up just short. It was always going to be tough to go on the road and take on such evenly-matched opponents. The Saints fell 10-4 in the first game on Friday evening and 7-3 in the second game on Saturday morning.
It was a valiant effort and everyone involved with the West Feliciana baseball program can hold their heads high, knowing the boys truly gave it their all.
In other news, both West Feliciana High School and Silliman Institute took home a handful of awards from their respective state track meets this past weekend, including a couple of state championships.
Starting with West Feliciana, the presence of the Saints track team was undeniable at the state meet. The highlight of their awards came in the form of a new state champion, Tristen Harris. Harris took home the 3A state championship in the 100-meter dash, as well as numerous other top-three finishes in a myriad other events.
Solo runners/jumpers Ayanah Fungcharoen-McCray, Taja Lofton, Caleb Johnson, Titus Washington and Imani Coleman all took home top-three finishes in their respective events as well. The Saints’ 4x800-meter relay team, consisting of Sophie Alberstadt, Blakeleigh Willis, Maddie Temple and Samantha Ponzo, also finished as 3A state runners-up.
The girls track team as a whole finished as overall 3A state runners-up, rounding out the many awards taken home by the West Feliciana track teams.
Silliman Institute cleaned house at the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools 5A state track meet, with both the boys and girls teams winning state championships. Congratulations are in order for all those involved with the Silliman program for a combined sweep of the meet’s most important award.