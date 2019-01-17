The Town of Clinton is now under an administrative order due to non-compliance with the Louisiana Department of Health's water system orders and could soon be facing fines up to $847 per day.

The state issued what they called a "drop dead" deadline of Jan. 17 to comply with a laundry list of water system deficiencies that encompassed problems with management, infrastructure and safety.

The administrative order, filed Thursday, is the climax of a back-and-forth between the town and state that's been ongoing since Mayor Lori Ann Bell was sent a letter in September ordering system repairs.

Bell was arrested this month on the accusation she mishandled information relating to the town's water crisis, as town aldermen claim she did not alert anyone that the September letter carried a 90-day deadline to fix the problems LDH identified.

The administrative order document names Bell, and each of the board of alderman, being Johnny Beauchamp, Mary Dunaway, Mark Kemp, Darren Matthews, and Kim Young. Further, town clerk Anjanetha Shropshire and maintenance superintendent Daryl Harrell are also named.

The document outlines 16 deficiencies noted in surveys between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7, including inadequate chlorine residuals in the system, a lack of chlorine samples, record-keeping issues, a lack of a certified operator, and leaks in the system. The town's Pine Ridge Road well is the only well providing water service to the roughly 2,500 customers in the town, and that infrastructure has deficiencies, the document says.

Clinton now has 30 days to comply with all rules, and must submit a written plan or local ordinance showing that the water system is protected against potential contamination from backflow.

Then, within 90 days, the town must have a professional engineer conduct an evaluation of the system to ensure the corrections have brought the system into compliance. That evaluation document must be sent to the state.

Failure to comply with the order carries a penalty of an $847 per day fine for each day the public water system is not in compliance.